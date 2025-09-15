Gasthalter & Co. represents Polymarket as the world’s largest predictions market receives a $2B investment from Intercontinental Exchange, parent of the New York Stock Exchange. The deal values crypto-based Polymarket at about $8B.

"Our partnership with ICE marks a major step in bringing prediction markets into the financial mainstream," said Shayne Coplan, founder/CEO of Polymarket.

Combining ICE’s institutional scale and credibility with Polymarket’s consumer savvy, will result in delivering world-class products to the modern investor, he added.

The Wall Street Journal predicts the ICE connection will enable Polymarket to re-establish its presence in the US. Founded in 2020, Polymarket users bet on the outcomes of sports, political races and cultural issues.

Several countries ban Polymarket as an unlicensed offshore gambling platform, and it has been inactive in the US since 2022.

Polymarket’s ties with US officials have improved under the crypto-friendly Trump administration.

Donald Trump Jr. joined Polymarket’s advisory board in August and his 1789 Capital investment firm has a stake in the company.

Gasthalter & Co’s Carissa Felger represents Polymarket.