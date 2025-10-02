Michelle Russo

State Farm names U.S. Chamber of Commerce chief communications and marketing officer Michelle Russo as CCO, a newly created role. At the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Russo led efforts across brand, media, digital and thought leadership. Before that, she was head of global communications at Discovery, leading crisis response during pivotal global events, as well as overseeing communications and public affairs strategy for the company’s entry into the Olympic Games. At State Farm, Russo will lead the communications strategy, integrating corporate, brand, internal and agency communications to support the strategic priorities and cultural evolution of the company. “Michelle’s leadership will help us communicate with greater clarity, purpose and impact,” said State Farm CEO Jon Farney.

Spencer Tait

Avenue Z brings on former Prosek Partners associate VP Spencer Tait as an associate director in its New York office. Tait was most recently at IT services and consulting firm FIS, where he built strategies for capital markets and led international campaign strategies. At Prosek, he worked with private equity, private credit, traditional asset management and fintech firms. In his new post, he will help to lead PR strategies for Avenue Z’s fintech and finance clients. "Spencer’s track record in financial services and fintech speaks for itself. As we scale our impact across this sector, his strategic insight and media instincts will help our clients define the conversation,” said Avenue Z New York VP and managing director Libbie Wilcox.

Melissa Fry

Twin Peaks Hospitality Group, parent company of the Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones restaurant chains, hires Melissa Fry as CMO. Fry most recently served as senior director of marketing for Hooters of America, where she spearheaded comprehensive marketing initiatives spanning national media campaigns, digital transformation, influencer partnerships, targeted local store marketing and experiential activations. She was previously manager of events, promotions & VIP marketing at Harrah’s Resort Southern California. In her new role, Fry work to amplify the Twin Hospitality’s brand awareness, enhance guest engagement and drive measurable growth across its marketing portfolio. “Melissa brings unparalleled experience in experiential dining,” said Twin Hospitality Group CEO Kim Boerema.