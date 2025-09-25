Palestinians are shut out... The major Sunday morning shows on NBC, ABC and CNN from Oct 8, 2023 to Oct. 5, 2025 ran 315 reports about Israel’s invasion of Gaza but did not interview a single Palestinian or Palestinian-American, according to an In These Times report.

There were appearances by 55 US officials, 16 Israeli government officials or hostage family spokespersons, and four interviews with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

CBS’s "Face the Nation" bucked the trend. It ran a seven-minute interview with Husam Zomlot, Palestinian ambassador to the UK.

Once known as “agenda setting,” America's corporate media didn’t find it necessary to feature spokespeople representing Gaza, where at least 65K Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces armed with weapons from the US.

I’m sure the Council on American-Islamic Relations or Palestinian-American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib would have been more than happy to provide input on the Sunday shows.

Freezing out Palestinian viewpoints from the programs just isn’t right.

Something’s off. The outgoing mayor of Jersey City, Steven Fulop, is succeeding Kathryn Wylde at the helm of the elitist Partnership for New York City advocacy group.

How is it that the guy who pitched the city of 300K, which is half the population of Staten Island, as an cheaper alternative to the Big Apple will be running the New York operation?

Jersey City’s great view of the Manhattan skyline is a big selling point for its waterfront apartment towers. Will Fulop be pitching Manhattan’s view of Jersey City to potential investors?

The Partnership’s announcement touts Fulop’s role in transforming Jersey City’s economic, social and cultural landscape and adding $1.4B to its tax rolls.

His ties to NYC, though, are pretty sparse. He worked for Goldman Sachs’ New York office, as well as its outposts in Chicago and Jersey City.

The release mentions that Fulop was working in lower Manhattan when he saw the first plane to smash into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. That inspired him to join the Marines, where he was deployed to Iraq.

Wylde in 2020 called herself "the lone defender of the billionaires.” There are a lot more of them today. They will soon be ranting and threatening to high-tail it from the city to protest the election of Zohran Mamdani for New York mayor.

Good luck, Steve and happy apartment hunting in New York. I assume you will be giving up your pad in Jersey City.

Energy transition marches on… The global shift to renewable power is robust, despite Donald Trump’s effort to kill clean energy in favor of fossil fuels.

The US shutdown will only have a marginal impact on global progress, according to a report from DNV, a Norway-based risk management and assurance outfit.

China is fueling the growth in green power, accounting for 60 percent of global new wind and 56 percent of solar installations in 2025.

Remi Eriksen, CEO of DNV, said the energy transition isn’t stalling, it’s evolving, with momentum shifting to regions that are doubling down on clean technologies.

That includes parts of the US, where Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa and Kansas lead the nation in wind power generation.

The leaders of those Republican states should lobby Trump into dropping his lame-brained opposition of clean energy.

It’s official… Trump ranks as the biggest threat to corporate brands, according to the Global Situation Room’s reputation risk index.

His use of the bully pulpit to “single out companies has turned traditionally heated political rhetoric into both a scolding reputational and revenue threat,” said Isabel Guzman, chair of the global risk advisory council.

Companies targeted by Trump face consumer boycotts, stock devaluation, regulatory retaliation and loss of federal contracts.

Executives from tech companies such as Apple, Meta and Microsoft have journeyed to Washington to appease Trump. It’s all for naught. He could blow at any second.

Trump tops the list of ten risks, such as fraud, discrimination, and data privacy. His threat to business overpowers the other categories by a factor of 1,000 to 1.

The president is never, never off the radar of Corporate America.