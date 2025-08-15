Tesla has hired Trump-connected Continental Strategy for DC representation.

Elon Musk’s company shelled out $560K for federal lobbying during the first-half of this year on issues related to auto technology, AI, robotics, battery storage, EV charging infrastructure and autonomous vehicle policies.

Tesla made news on Oct. 7 by announcing plans to sell cheaper versions of its Model 3 and Model Y cars. They will sell for about $5K less than current models to help offset the loss of a $7,500 federal tax credit that was killed by Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress.

Continental founder Carlos Trujillo served in the first Trump administration as ambassador to the Organization of American States. He also was a Trump campaign surrogate in outreach to Latino voters during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Continental’s Tesla team includes partners Alex Garcia, who was deputy political director for the Trump campaign; Tim Costa, chief of staff for Republican Congressman Dan Meuser; and VP Paul Calkins, ex-lobbyist for the International Franchise Assn.