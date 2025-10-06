Allison Rawlings

Disney Entertainment is bringing on Allison Rawlings to serve as head of publicity and communications, a newly created role, for its FX streaming channel, effective in November. Rawlings comes to FX after more than a decade at NBCUniversal, where she was most recently EVP, communications, television and streaming. She previously served as head of public relations at Dreamworks Animation, head of communications at LA’s Geffen Playhouse and a senior account supervisor at Cohn & Wolfe. At FX, Rawlings will be tasked with guiding strategic direction for the channel’s publicity, communications and creative services, including talent relations, awards, events and photo publicity. “With Allison at the helm of our publicity and communications team, we gain an admired leader whose experience, creativity and passion will continue and amplify FX’s work,” said FX chairman John Landgraf.

Alyssa Reynolds

Avenue Z appoints Alyssa Reynolds as associate director. Reynolds most recently served as corporate communications & media relations manager for global online fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN Technology. She has also worked as a publicist at HUNTER. Reynold will lead communications strategies for Avenue Z’s roster of consumer PR clients. “Alyssa has a proven ability to shape compelling narratives for global brands. Her experience brings a strategic edge to our expanding consumer PR practice,” said Avenue Z Miami VP and managing director Bristol Jones.

Alexandra Boucheron

Hermès names Alexandra Boucheron, who is currently head of investor relations at defense group Thales, to lead investor relations at the luxury leather goods company, according to a report on Bloomberg. She will succeed Carole Dupont-Pietri, who has headed up investor relations at Hermès for 11 years. Before coming to Thales in 2023, Boucheron was director of financial communications and relations at glass manufacturer Verallia. Under Dupont-Pietri’s watch, Hermes shares have risen by about 800 percent. The company is now ranked as the second-largest publicly listed company in France by market value and the eighth-largest in Europe.

Kathleen Alcorn

MAI Capital Management hires Kathleen Alcorn as CMO. Alcorn comes to MAI from Focus Financial Partners, where she was chief marketing and communications officer. Before that, she was CMO as Notified. In her new post, she will work to heighten the firm’s visibility, drive revenue and align business and marketing strategies. “As we continue to deepen our service offerings and integrate new partners into our platform, Kathleen will play a critical role in shaping our brand and building our digital go-to-market strategy,” said MAI Capital Management CEO and chairman Rick Buoncore.