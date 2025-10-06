Misha Ross

FTI Consulting has named Misha Ross a managing director in the strategic communications unit’s restructuring team.

Ross, a lawyer by training, has about a decade of legal experience, gained at stints at Latham & Watkins (restructuring & special situations team) and White & Case (financial restructuring and insolvency unit.)

She has worked with companies, lenders, sponsors and ad hoc groups on recapitalization transactions, complex litigation proceedings, asset sales and financings.

Ross handled assignments for Cox Oil, Belk, GTT Communications, MediaMath and Lumileds.

At FTI Consulting, she will focus on communications strategies for in-court and out-of-court financial restructurings.

Rachel Chesley, head of FTI's restructuring communications segment, said Ross’ extensive experience will boost clients “as we support them in making legal and financial matters digestible for stakeholders to preserve value, maintain business continuity and mitigate risk.”