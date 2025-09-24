Konnect Agency signs on as agency of record for Randy's Donuts, a Los Angeles-based chain of donut shops. It will lead all consumer-facing PR efforts to amplify the brand's presence both locally and nationally. Randy's Donuts selected Konnect for its expertise in consumer media strategy and franchise marketing, and its forward-thinking approach to navigating the media landscape. "Konnect Agency understands the cultural significance of our brand and brings a fresh perspective that will help us grow while staying true to our iconic identity. We're excited to kick off this partnership and take Randy's Donuts to the next level," said Randy's Donuts president Mark Kelegian.

Firecracker PR picks up ProBuilt Software Inc., an inventor of a patent-pending cloud architecture (Floating Forms) that brings multitasking to browser-based software. The company says that its technology allows users to open and work directly with multiple forms simultaneously within one browser window, limited only by the size of the users' monitors. Firecracker will be tasked with educating the marketplace on the technical implications of ProBuilt’s offerings through media relations campaigns.

REYA Communications is appointed US and UK PR agency of record for The Pinnacle Kigali, a new ultra-luxury hotel in Rwanda, set to debut internationally in January 2026. REYA will lead strategic communications, media relations and global storytelling for the property, positioning it as an international destination for luxury travelers and cultural tastemakers. The appointment expands REYA’s growing portfolio in Rwanda, which includes the Volcanoes Safaris’ Virunga Lodge, known as East Africa’s premier gorilla trekking base. “We needed a partner who understands how to elevate boutique properties on the global stage. REYA’s proven ability to champion independent hotels, combined with their passion for Rwanda’s tourism offering, makes this collaboration especially meaningful,” said The Pinnacle Kigali founder Sheila Kyarisiima.