Ben Schrag

C Street Advisory Group has hired Ben Schrag as chief strategy officer to step up business development efforts and oversee its new optimization practice.

With more than two decades of professional services experience, Schrag joins C Street from Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson, where he was COO of its restructuring group.

Earlier, he co-founded Prime Clerk with C Street president Michael Frishberg, and served as chief growth officer at Kroll. Schrag began his career as a restructuring associate at Kirkland & Ellis.

Jon Henes, C Street founder/CEO and K&E alum, called Schrag a “rare combination of builder, strategist, and operator who has scaled companies, transformed organizations, and advised at the highest levels.”

The optimization unit will help clients enhance performance with a focus on operational excellence. It will drive end-to-end transformation from diagnostic analysis and strategic design to implementation, positioning each organization for sustained growth and success.