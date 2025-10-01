DKC Analytics is teaming up with digital marketing firm Stripe Theory (both of which are part of ACC) to launch AI Evolution, a cross-functional team that identifies the conversations happening across the AI search landscape, surfaces the information sources feed the answer matrix, and generates strategic communications recommendations to rapidly shift the LLM landscape in a brand’s favor. The new offering, which is offering a free audit to brands, will leverage PR, data and SEO expertise to design a clear process for effectively positioning brands. It is targeting sectors that include consumer electronics; beauty and skincare; travel; dining; banking; health + wellness; home improvement; pet care; gaming; and legal.

The American Marketing Association’s San Diego chapter is hosting its fourth Art of Marketing Conference on Friday, Oct. 24 at the University of San Diego’s Knauss School of Business. Open to both AMA San Diego members and non-members, the conference runs from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, followed by a networking reception and happy hour from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The conference will look at the future of marketing through immersive sessions, panels and hands-on networking opportunities. Topics addressed will range from tourism and sports marketing to AI and new media. It will culminate in a keynote fireside discussion led by brand strategist Matt Prince, head of earned media and brand social at KFC and formerly with Taco Bell and Disney. “This event is more than a gathering; it’s a catalyst for the future of our industry in not only San Diego, but nationally,” said AMA San Diego board of directors president and SolarTech chief strategy officer Nick Hofer.

The AXIS Agency, a Los Angeles-based, minority-owned multicultural marketing firm, marks its 20th anniversary by expanding its profile as a full-service agency working to redefine how brands connect with an increasingly diverse and fragmented marketplace. The agency has moved its focus to what it calls the “New American Consumer”— younger and dynamically shifting between identities, platforms and communities. Previously a unit of the Interpublic Group, AXIS became an independent company in 2020. It has worked with clients including ALDI, The Clorox Company, AbbVie, General Motors, Covered California and Kaiser Permanente. “Demographic lines haven’t just blurred — they’ve dissolved,” said AXIS CEO and co-founder Armando Azarloza. “AXIS helps brands thrive at the intersection of culture, community, and commerce — where real growth happens.”