FGS Global handles Alliance Laundry Systems, which enjoyed a robust IPO debut on Oct. 10 as its stock rose 13 percent to just under $25 per share.

The Ripon, WI-based company is the leader in providing washing machines and dryers to laundromats. Its brands include Speed Queen, UniMac, Huebsch, Primus and IPSO.

In August, Alliance acquired the distribution assets of Queens-based Metropolitan Laundry Machinery Sales, which has a strong presence in the northeastern US.

The IPO raised about $825M for Alliance and gave it a valuation in the $5B range.

The company recorded a $98.3M profit during the past year, which was up 11 percent from 2023. Revenue jumped 10 percent to $1.5B.

BDT Capital Partners is the biggest shareholder in Alliance, owning a 73 percent stake.

KKR owns FGS Global.