Monica Dimitracopoulos

Monica Dimitracopoulos has joined Consello as a senior managing director focused on its management consulting practice.

Most recently, she was a senior partner at EY leading business transformations for multinational companies, and global director of digital solutions at McKinsey.

Dimitracopoulos has deep expertise in growth strategy, technology innovation and organizational effectiveness.

Declan Kelly, Consello founder/CEO, said Dimitracopoulos has a proven track record of helping organizations align strategy with long-term success.

“Her extensive experience across leadership consulting and business transformation demonstrates her ability to deliver results at scale,” he added. “We are confident her expertise will translate into measurable impact for our clients and are delighted she has joined our team.”