Carol Roos

Arcwood Environmental, which develops industrial waste solutions for clients across such sectors as pharmaceutical, chemical, advanced manufacturing, oil and gas, and steel, brings on former Brunswick Group partner Carol Roos as chief communications and sustainability officer. Roos joins Arcwood from energy company Invenergy, where she served as SVP of corporate affairs and brand. At Brunswick Group, she counseled organizations and executive teams through reputation-defining and market-moving moments, aligning corporate purpose with long-term value creation. In her new position, Roos will lead the company's corporate communications, public affairs and sustainability strategy, working with executive leadership to elevate the company's voice, strengthen stakeholder trust, and integrate sustainability throughout the business. “Working across the spectrum of communications, investor relations and reputation management, Carol brings a multi-faceted understanding of the importance of engagement with a diverse range of stakeholders,” said Arcwood Environmental CEO HP Nando.

Christina Stejskal

Dolby Laboratories, which develops audiovisual technologies, hires Christina Stejskal as senior director, global public relations. Stejskal was most recently founder of Level Up Communications. Before that, she was VP, global communications at Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, where she led campaigns designed to engage younger, female and first-time musicians. Earlier in her career, Stejskal served as a senior VP at DKC and account director at PMK•BNC. In her new role, she will work to develop and execute a global communications strategy across multiple media audiences—positioning Dolby as a leader in entertainment innovation. Her responsibilities will also include crisis communications and leveraging insights to track performance and refine the company’s marketing strategies.

Alex Kane

Pyxis Oncology, a clinical-stage company developing therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers, appoints Alex Kane as SVP, investor relations & capital markets. Kane comes to the company from Guggenheim Securities, where he was VP of equity capital markets, advising biotechnology clients on financing strategies and equity transactions. He has also held leadership positions at W2O Group (now Real Chemistry), NASDAQ, and Thomson Reuters, advising life sciences companies on capital markets strategy, investor targeting and corporate positioning. “Alex brings deep expertise in both investor relations and capital markets, and he is highly regarded for his ability to effectively communicate value-creation opportunities to the investment community,” said Pyxis Oncology president, CEO and chief medical officer Lara S. Sullivan, M.D.