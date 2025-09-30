ke comms, a Tulsa, OK-based, mission-driven PR + storytelling agency, signs on to provide the Land Rights Defenders Initiative with media relations services through April 2026. The agency’s duties will cover strategic guidance for the organization in areas including thought leadership, story ideation and media pitching. Ke comms and the Land Rights Defenders Initiative’s previous projects together were awarded a PRSA Tulsa Silver Link Award of Merit honor. Land Rights Defenders is an Indigenous-led global nonprofit that seeks to support and guide Indigenous communities on their rights to their land and knowledge. “Working with Land Rights Defenders is a powerful reminder of the role Indigenous knowledge plays in the world,” said ke comms founder and CEO Kristi Eaton.

APO Group, a pan-African communications and news distribution consultancy, is engaged by international airline Emirates as its public relations partner of record for Africa. The agency will support Emirates by providing strategic counsel, integrated public relations and stakeholder engagement in South Africa, Kenya, Tunisia, Uganda, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Congo, Guinea, Tanzania and Egypt. The collaboration will work to deepen the airline’s connection with pan-African audiences, local media and industry partners. It reflects Emirates’ continued investment in the continent.

Amendola, a healthcare technology and life sciences PR and marketing firm, is selected to execute an integrated PR and marketing program for Lucem Health, a Raleigh, NC-based company started by the Mayo Clinic. The company develops AI-driven solutions for identifying undiagnosed patients with certain chronic diseases (including arrhythmias, colorectal cancer, liver disease and type 1 diabetes) before symptoms emerge, using only their EHR records. Amendola, which is part of Supreme Group, will develop a program to focus on showcasing the company’s screenings, which can be done automatically without patient involvement or disruption of providers’ workflows. "By helping caregivers proactively identify patients with undiagnosed disease, we enable earlier engagement, more effective interventions and better outcomes. We partnered with Amendola to help bring this story to market," said Lucem Health co-founder and CEO Sean Cassidy.

Aardvark Communication is named PR agency of record for MLV Dallas, a professional women’s volleyball team making its debut in January 2026. As part of Aardwark’s work for MLV Dallas, the agency will partner with companies in the lifestyle, fashion and luxury goods markets as well as working with local non-profits. The team will announce its home court, official team name, and logo October 16, with the MLV draft slated for November and training camp kicking off in December. “I’ve known the Aardvark team for many years and know the value they bring to our organization. This is a great fit—they know how to tell our story in a way that connects with the community,” said MLV Dallas president and CEO Grady Raskin.