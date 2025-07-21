St. Kitts, a Caribbean island about 1,300 miles southeast of Miami, is looking for a PR agency to help build its reputation as an uncrowded, vibrant destination.

The Saint Kitts Tourism Authority is aiming to increase international visitation to the island, with the desired result being to raise the standard of living for St. Kitts residents and improve its overall economy.

SKTA wants to establish St. Kitts as “the leading sustainable and authentic destination in the Caribbean.”

The scope of work for the account is expected to include developing and implementing an annual strategic communications plan, creating and disseminating press releases, creating and updating a quarterly list of media targets, developing and executing at least two SKTA-dedicated press events in key cities, and organizing media familiarization trips for journalists.

The selected agency will also be charged with developing strategic partnerships and executing a thought leadership strategy.

Preference will be given to agencies that are familiar with the Caribbean, but do not currently have any Caribbean destinations as clients.

The engagement will run from Jan. 1, 2026 to Dec. 31, 2027, with the possibility of extensions in two-year increments, based on an annual review of accomplishments.

Proposals should be submitted in PDF form to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time on Oct. 31. Questions should be received no later than Oct. 17.

Read the RFP (PDF).