Public Policy Holding Company on Oct. 13 filed its S-1 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a public offering of stock to be listed on the NASDAQ.

PPHC is currently listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange. CEO Stewart Hall expects to use the funds from the NASDAQ listing for general corporate purposes and strategic acquisitions.

According to the S-I, PPHC's total addressable market value stands at more than $20B. That includes $4.4B in federal lobbying outlays, $2.2B for US state-based lobbying, $5.6B in global PA spend, and $8.4B for corporate communications.

PPHC's firms in 2024 combined to top the federal lobbying charts for the fifth year in a row. Led by Forbes-Tate, Crossroads Strategies and Alpine Group, they chalked up $71M in revenues last year.

On the corporate comms and PR front, PPHC’s S-I lists large, diversified firms such as Edelman, Burson and FGS, and smaller, more boutique firms such as Penta, Precision, Firehouse Strategies and Avoq as US competitors.

Across Europe, PPHC views Brunswick and Teneo as top competitors, along with local PR firms Lexington and Hanbury in the UK.

AI and digital disruption have had a limited impact on PPHC’s lobbying operations because that business relies on face-to-face interactions (physically or virtually).

Digital, though, has been “a significant disruptor” to the PR and strategic communications sectors, significantly changing the way that communications and advocacy are delivered.

“Data analytics knowledge and tools have become increasingly valuable and are more often than not required hiring criteria for agency employees," says the S-1.

PPHC believes the NASDAQ listing will increase its "attractiveness to both potential employees and acquisition targets, supporting the hiring and retention of top talent and further growth through strategic acquisitions with share-based incentives."