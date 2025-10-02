The Press House, a culture-based PR firm, signs on to represent Max’s Kansas City, a clothing and events brand based on the New York night club that was open from 1966 to 1981. The agency will partner with the Max’s Kansas City team to put on a yearlong series of fashion, music, and art activations celebrating the venue’s 60th anniversary. The campaign will roll out throughout 2026. “We’re thrilled to partner with The Press House to honor the past while creating something powerfully relevant for today’s generation,” said a spokesman for Max’s Kansas City.

Codeword, which works with enterprise tech clients, adds Demandbase; Root Insurance, a subsidiary of Root, Inc.; and Octave to its client roster. Demandbase, an account-based marketing pioneer and pipeline AI platform designed to accelerate growth at scale, has engaged Codeword to solidify its market leadership in the AI space and execute creative campaigns. For insurtech company Root Insurance, the agency will work to build a powerful storytelling engine, transforming complex tech into compelling narratives. Saas company Octave, which is planning to spin off from its parent company, Hexagon, enlisted Codeword to partner on comprehensive strategic counsel. “Codeword is one of the most creative, smart, hungry agencies I've partnered with,” said Demandbase brand and communications director Chelsey Korman. “They are super media savvy, execute efficiently, and bring writing and insight capabilities that are bar-none.”

Spotlight Media Relations, a firm with offices in New York City and Minnesota, is engaged to lead media outreach efforts, advise on strategy and establish thought leadership for the Metropolitan Economic Development Association, a nonprofit organization that helps BIPOC entrepreneurs build their businesses. Founded in 1971, MEDA provides integrated services in three business areas: business consulting, access to capital, and connections to peers and partners. “MEDA is doing incredible work to empower and elevate BIPOC entrepreneurs, and we are honored to be selected to tell their story throughout the region and beyond,” said Spotlight Media Relations president Jill Budik.