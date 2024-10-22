4media group completes its acquisition of Family Features Editorial Syndicate, a branded content and distribution company that connects brands with publishers and audiences. Family Features will continue to serve its existing clients under its current name during the integration process, with plans to soon unveil a refreshed brand identity. 4media plans to make initial investments into Family Features through increased investment in video, social and digital-native content; securing partnerships with additional premium publisher networks; and utilizing enhanced data analytics and insights to inform content strategy and monetization. Family Features joins 4media group’s other in-house brands, including Atomik Research, its PR survey and market research agency, and Dynamik Influence, its influencer marketing agency. “Together, we’ll aim to redefine how earned, owned and paid content work in harmony to deliver impact, trust and measurable business growth for every client,” said 4media group founder and global CEO Ed Cyster.

Illumination PR, which represents lifestyle brands, influencers and celebrities, launches DR Media Group. The new division will focus on strategic media relations, digital reputation management and business development for clients across various medical practices, including plastic surgery, dermatology and aesthetics. DR Media Group will also help clients with awards submission, influencer collaborations and brand partnerships aimed at enhancing their credibility and business growth. "Our goal with DR Media Group is to give medical professionals the same level of brand elevation and exposure that lifestyle brands have traditionally enjoyed," said Illumination PR managing partner Deven Turner.

EAG Advertising and Marketing, a Kansas City, MO-based agency, acquires pay-for-performance firm INK inc. Public Relations. EAG says that it will now offer INK’s public relations and earned media capabilities to its clients. As part of the move, INK CEO Ryan Gerding will join EAG’s leadership team as chief public relations officer. In addition, INK’s staff will relocate to EAG’s headquarters. “INK inc. is nationally known for its ability to generate high-impact media coverage for clients across industries,” said EAG president and CEO Michele Markham. “Bringing that expertise to EAG allows us to meet growing client demand for public relations strategies that deliver measurable results.”