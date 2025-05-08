Publicis Groupe reported 3.1 percent in Q3 growth to $4B, sparked by a 3.6 percent jump in North America, its biggest market.

Organically, the French firm posted a solid 5.7 percent Q3 increase and a 5.5 percent rise for the nine-month period.

That performance led CEO Arthur Sadoun to upgrade full-year organic growth guidance from 5.0 percent to 5.5 percent, triggered by sustained demand for AI capabilities.

“We are demonstrating that artificial intelligence at Publicis is not a future promise, it is a reality today that is driving our growth,” said Sadoun.

He boasted that Publicis “did not experience any material cuts in marketing spend” but rather experienced an acceleration in demand for our AI-led products and services.”

Sadoun said the firm is setting the financial groundwork for a strong 2026 as net new billings for the first nine months of this year have matched its full-year 2024 total.

“We expect to outperform the industry once again next year for the seventh year in a row,” he said.