Jordan Banegas

Proven Media Solutions hires Jordan Banegas as the company’s first director of strategic projects. Banegas was previously assistant director of activism at the Institute for Justice a nonprofit, public interest law firm with financial backing from the Koch brothers. He has also served as digital manager at Stand Together, an organization founded by Charles Koch to assist philanthropic activities across the United States. Banegas was regional political director for Susana Martinez’s successful 2014 re-election campaign for New Mexico governor and worked for her 2010 campaign. He is the co-founder of A-Mountain Sports, an NIL collective, where he and his team oversee relationships with hundreds of student-athletes. At Proven Media Solutions, Banegas will help lead account management, focusing on client strategy, content development, and operational efficiency. “Jordan’s experience helping governors, businesses, and grassroots advocates win in the court of public opinion and in the halls of government will help our clients understand what’s coming and how to capitalize on opportunities presented,” said Proven Media Solutions founder Dustin Siggins.

Mike O'Rielly

Crest Hill Advisors forms a strategic partnership with former FCC Commissioner Mike O’Rielly, president of MPORielly Consulting, Inc. O’Rielly was also deputy chief of staff and policy advisor for former U.S. Senate Republican Whip Jon Kyl. He will work with the Crest Hill team as a special advisor, delivering comprehensive advice and providing advocacy across the government for firm clients. In addition, O’Rielly will continue to manage his own consulting practice and serve as a visiting fellow at the Hudson Institute’s Center for the Economics of the Internet, a senior fellow at the Media Institute, and an adjunct senior fellow at the Free State Foundation. “Working with Mike strengthens our ability to offer clients targeted, high-impact expertise and advocacy,” said Crest Hill managing partner Scott Blake Harris.

Vanita Pandey

Microblink, which provides AI-powered identity verification and fraud prevention, appoints Vanita Pandey as CMO. Pandey was most recently CMO at identity verification company Caf. She has held the CMO post at Arkose Labs and Bureau, and was VP of product marketing at ThreatMetrix (acquired by LexisNexis). At Simility (acquired by PayPal), Pandey led global branding initiatives and go-to-market execution. In her new post, Pandey will head up Microblink’s global marketing organization, shaping the company’s brand strategy, demand generation and product marketing efforts. She will also drive initiatives that highlight the company’s commitment to building human-centered AI identity and fraud solutions. “With her deep industry network and insights, paired with her strong advocacy for customer success, Vanita brings exactly the perspective we need as Microblink enters its next phase of growth,” said Microblink CEO Hartley Thompson.