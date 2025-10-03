WPP and Google announce a five-year expansion of their partnership, which will be dedicated to advancing cloud and AI technology, as well as cultivating the essential skills needed to leverage those technologies to transform marketing. The expanded partnership includes a $400 million spending commitment from WPP for Google technologies, directed toward infusing AI into its services alongside the company’s increased investment into AI and technology through WPP Open, its AI platform for marketing. Key initiatives include new, bespoke AI solutions; rapid AI model development; secure, privacy-first data collaboration; improved video and image production; preferred access to Google’s AI; and efforts to cultivate the next generation of AI talent. “Our expanded partnership with WPP is built on a shared vision to harness the power of generative and agentic AI to transform business outcomes,” said Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. WPP CEO Cindy Rose added that “by delivering bespoke AI solutions and enabling hyper-relevant campaigns with unprecedented scale and speed, we're accelerating innovation across every facet of marketing to drive unparalleled growth and impact.”

Forbes Tate Partners, a bipartisan public affairs and government relations firm, sets up shop in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area. The new Dallas office has client engagements underway in the health, energy, AI and financial services sectors. To support its work in Texas and beyond, the agency has launched the Lonestar Social Index—a proprietary data tool that analyzes how policy, business and social conversations in Texas drive national dialogue, and how developments in Washington impact the business environment in the state. “Texas is an economic powerhouse, a policy incubator and a culture driver,” said FTP managing partner Rob Mathias. “Our presence here puts us at the center of conversations that will shape the future of business and government." The agency says that a rollout of expanded services and client offerings in additional states is expected by early 2026.

Meyocks, a Des Moines, IA-based branding and marketing agency, unveils a comprehensive rebrand that includes a new logo, website, messaging and cultural promises. The rebrand positions Meyocks as “the agency that gives a damn,” highlighting its 41-year legacy of serving brands that make a positive impact across food and beverage, health and wellness and agriculture. Since January 2024, when Kelly Ferguson took on the role of president and CEO at the agency, it has undergone an evolution marked by intentional growth and expanded capabilities, including enhanced offerings in research and data science, and the introduction of a dedicated brand strategy team. “This extensive and strategic rebrand not only better depicts who we are today but also reflects how we will continue our growth and evolution into the future,” said Ferguson.