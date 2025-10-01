Joele Frank represents Aligned Data Centers as it gets acquired by the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partners consortium venture backed by BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners unit, MGX, Microsoft and NVIDIA in a deal valued at $40B.

Dallas-based ADC designs, builds, and operates cutting-edge data campuses and data centers for the world’s premier hyperscalers, neocloud and enterprise innovators.

Its portfolio is located in Northern Virginia, Chicago, Dallas, Ohio, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Sao Paulo, Santiago and Queretaro (Mexico).

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock and chair of AIP, said the investment in ADC, “will further our goal of delivering the infrastructure necessary to power the future of AI, while offering our clients attractive opportunities to participate in its growth.”

Andrew Schaap, CEO of ADC, said he expects the transaction will accelerate its mission to deliver the infrastructure powering tomorrow’s digital economy.

"With AIP, MGX and GIP’s global reach, extensive resources, and deep expertise across AI, energy and finance, we are poised to scale faster, innovate further and redefine what’s possible in sustainable data center infrastructure,” he added.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher partners Aura Reinhard and Andi Rose, and managing directors Lucas Pers, Kate Thompson and Rachel Goldman.