Scott Trebilcock

Revival Gold has named Scott Trebilcock as VP, corporate development & investor relations.

The company is among the largest pure gold mine developers in the US with a mine in Utah and permitting and exploration in Idaho.

Trebilcock has more than 30 years of experience in mining and management consulting. Most recently, he was chief development officer at Mandalay Resources where he developed and executed a M&A and IR strategy that resulted in its $1B merger with Alkane Resources.

Previously, he served as chief development officer with Nevsun Resources Ltd., responsible for strategy, corporate development and investor relations.

Revival Gold CEO Hugh Agro called Trebilcock an accomplished and highly regarded gold industry executive with an outstanding track record of success.

“Scott’s extensive network of business relationships and broad experience in capital markets will serve to accelerate Revival Gold’s investor outreach, enhance the Company’s access to capital, and bolster our capability to maximize shareholder returns,” added Agro.

Revival Gold is based in Toronto.