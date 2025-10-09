Hal Carney

The YGS Group, which includes brand strategy, public relations and marketing communications firm GAVIN, names Hal Carney chief revenue officer. Carney most recently served as EVP for the York-Adams region for Orrstown Bank and PeoplesBank, overseeing an $800 million loan portfolio and $1 billion+ deposit portfolio. He also held leadership positions at Wells Fargo throughout an 18-year tenure. At YGS, Carney will be responsible for driving revenue growth as well as margin improvement, reducing customer acquisition costs and collaborating with the YGS team on increasing customer value across its six business units. “Hal’s track record of success supporting business strategy and growth makes him an excellent fit for this role,” said The YGS Group CEO Jim Kell.

Steven Tahmooressi

Insight Molecular Diagnostics, a molecular diagnostic testing company, brings on Steven Tahmooressi as VP of marketing. Tahmooressi joins iMDx from Astellas Pharma, where he was global brand lead of established products. He has also held senior posts at Abbott Laboratories and Bristol-Myers Squibb. In his new post, Tahmooressi will lead transplant and oncology assay marketing. “With a relentless focus on the customer, Steven has led multiple successful U.S. and international product launches in high-touch fields of medicine including transplantation and immunology,” said iMDx CEO Josh Riggs.

Mandeep Khera

Arkose Labs, a fraud prevention, device ID and bot management company, appoints Mandeep Khera as CMO. Khera was most recently CMO at identity verification company SecureAuth Corporation. He was previously such companies as HP, VeriSign and Gigamon. At Arkose, Khera will spearhead the company's global go-to-market strategy, driving demand generation, channel and customer engagement, and brand generation. "Mandeep has a rare combination of deep cybersecurity domain expertise and the ability to translate complex security challenges into compelling customer value,” said Arkose Labs COO Frank Teruel. “His track record building world-class marketing teams will be instrumental as we accelerate growth across enterprise and mid-market segments.”