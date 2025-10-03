(L-R) Matthew Della Croce, Lars Rosene

Allison Worldwide vets Matthew Della Croce and Lars Rosene launch Clario Group, a strategic communications and advisory consultancy focused on helping clients handle transformation, advance strategic growth, manage risk and strengthen organizational trust and culture.

Clario CEO Della Croce served as Allison Worldwide’s chief growth officer and global client experience officer. Rosene, who is Clario’s president, led the Allison Industrials Group and global advisory council.

The new agency will be staffed by more than 30 senior client counselors, executive advisors and agency partners. In addition to Allison Worldwide, its leaders come from such agencies as Fleishman-Hillard, Ogilvy and JWT. It will operate out of the US, with team members and partnerships across global markets.

Clario is offering a full suite of strategic services aimed at connecting communication to performance. The agency says its approach will integrate proprietary AI-driven insights and a consulting model focused on measurable impact and behavioral change.

"We believe a new modern agency model is needed, where the client experience is the focus, and a people-first inclusive culture ensures impactful results,” said Della Croce. “Many of the largest agencies are struggling in the publicly traded environment and are unable to be nimble to adapt to change. We believe there is an extraordinary need for this type of firm."