Comsint Communications is named communications partner for California Certified Organic Farmers, which has worked to advance organic agriculture for more than 50 years. In addition to integrating policy communications, consumer engagement and producer storytelling, Comsint’s efforts will include proactive media strategy, executive positioning and AI-informed messaging frameworks designed to ensure organic remains central to public health, food quality, climate resilience and brand trust. “CCOF has always championed the organic farmers and businesses who grow and make our food,” said CCOF marketing director Michael Recco. “By partnering with Comsint, we can amplify their voices beyond the industry and reach new audiences who care about the environment, health and the future of farming.”

FNK IR signs on as strategic investor relations agency of record for BrilliA Incorporated, a Singapore-based provider of over 30 ladies' intimate apparel brands worldwide, managing sourcing, design, prototyping, supply chain, logistics and quality control. FNK IR will provide full-service investor relations support, including sharpening the company’s investment narrative, driving diversified domestic and international investor engagement, strengthening sell-side relationships, and providing market intelligence. The account will be led by FNK IR partner Matt Chesler. BrilliA works with major international brands, including Fruit of the Loom, Hanes Brands Inc., and H&M.

Lou Hammond Group adds Peru, Discover Lancaster and Holiday Inn Orlando Suites Waterpark to its client roster. LHG’s scope of work for the new clients includes public relations/corporate communications, strategic planning, branding and digital marketing. Peru, famous for its rich Inca history and archaeological treasures, is also known for its thriving culinary scene, serving as home to some of the world’s most highly acclaimed restaurants. Discover Lancaster is the official tourism promotion agency serving Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, which is the center of Amish Country in Pennsylvania and offers a vibrant restaurant and brewery scene. Holiday Inn Orlando Suites Waterpark also has spacious family suites, interactive dining experiences and kid-friendly options.