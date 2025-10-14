Miskha

Pitter-Armand

Mishka Pitter-Armand comes on board at National Public Radio as CMO.

She was most recently at Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit organization that provides text-based mental health support, where she served as chief advancement officer, leading all marketing, fundraising, corporate partnerships, and communications functions.

Before that, she served as VP brand & product marketing for the Girl Scouts of the USA. Pitter-Armand has also held senior marketing roles at PepsiCo and JDRF (now Breakthrough T1D), a global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization.

At NPR, Pitter-Armand will focus on insights, acquisition, and performance marketing, working with its editorial and product teams to grow the organization’s audiences across all platforms. She will also work closely with National Public Media to strengthen NPR's position as a preferred brand for underwriting partners, and with NPR's development team to deepen the organization's relationship with donors.

"She brings deep expertise in understanding and engaging broad audiences and a track record of driving growth at mission-driven organizations," said NPR CEO and president Katherine Maher. “Her familiarity with federated structures, such as Girl Scouts of the USA, and track record of creating opportunities with new experiences and offerings, will serve both NPR and the entire public radio system."