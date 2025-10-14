Lauren Argenti Rawlings

Lauren Argenti Rawlings has joined Consello global advisory firm and investment platform to oversee the launch of its executive search unit.

As head of Consello Talent, she will work with clients to recruit C-suite executives.

She is the founder of Precita Placements, which served clients such as Google Cloud, Freddie Mac, Intuit and Sonos. Private equity firm ZRG Partners acquired Precita in 2022.

Previously, Argenti Rawlings worked at SPMB, a San Francisco placement firm focused on venture capital-backed tech start-ups; and Trewster Corporate Board Services in New York, where she placed more than 40 women as corporate directors.

Declan Kelly, Consello Founder/CEO, said Argenti Rawlings will expand the talent practice’s search capabilities, “rooted in our deep understanding of our clients' needs and ensuring the same rigor and foresight that define everything we do.”

Consello has offices in New York, London, Dublin, Belfast, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.