Mod Op, a Miami-based digital marketing agency, acquires Ascend Marketing, which specializes in helping brands leverage CRM and marketing automation platforms. Rich Herbst, founder and managing partner of Ascend, will serve as Mod OP’s EVP, client solutions, and Ascend VP of marketing Laura Stevenson will take on an EVP role at Mod Op. Mod Op’s recent acquisitions include Image Media, Evans Hunt, LAM Design, RTO+P, Crenshaw Communications, and Context Creative. “Our team is passionate about helping B2B brands make their marketing operations work harder and smarter,” said Stevenson. “Joining Mod Op gives us the ability to scale our impact and deliver even more value to clients who want to unify their marketing efforts under one roof.”

The Public Relations Global Network will install a new leadership team at its member meeting and conference in Nairobi, Kenya, from Oct. 22-24. Frédéric François, managing partner of two cents in Belgium and the Netherlands, has been elected president, succeeding Natacha Clarac of Athenora Consulting in Brussels, who will remain on the executive committee as immediate past president. François will serve as president through December 2026. Bill Southard, president and CEO of Southard Communications in New York, will be president-elect. Macey Cleary Binner, partner at REED Public Relations in Nashville, will serve as secretary, and Brad Kostka, president of Roopco in Cleveland, will continue as Treasurer for a second term. “The way we communicate is changing faster than ever,” said François. “As president, I will make sure PRGN not only keeps up with these changes but leads as the top independent network.”

Signal AI, which provides reputation and risk intelligence, and Propel AI, an AI-powered media database for communications, form a strategic partnership, which follows Signal AI’s $165 million funding round led by Battery Ventures. The combined offering will allow users to move easily between the two platforms with a single sign-on, giving them the opportunity to monitor global media narratives in real time using natural language prompts; receive early alerts on reputational risks, coverage spikes, or regulatory changes; discover and engage the right journalists from an AI-powered media database; generate and send hyper-personalized pitches, with engagement tracking built in; and measure true impact and campaign ROI. “Propel is excited to partner with Signal to create the most advanced AI offering for communication teams. Our companies similarly approach an outdated industry with bold AI innovation, so it really was a match made in heaven,” said Propel founder and CEO Zach Cutler.