Tiny Mighty Communications, a Nashville-based agency that works with industrial and manufactured brands, names Eric Tieles VP and general manager. Tieles joins the agency from MP&F Strategic Communications, where he most recently was a VP. At MP&F, he led accounts in federal government and workforce development, higher education and senior living, while also supporting firmwide management and growth. In his new post, Tieles will lead client service and agency operations, overseeing account strategy, delivery excellence and growth. “His strategic insight and operational focus will make us even better partners to our clients—faster, more responsive, and more intentional about impact,” said Tiny Mighty founder and CEO Paul Oakley. “His leadership gives me the runway to expand Tiny Mighty’s footprint into new markets, capabilities and the complex industrial sectors where we thrive.”

TrailRunner International brings on Ali Adkins and Deron Smith as directors. Adkins, who will be based in the firm’s New York office, comes to TrailRunner from Wachsman, where she served as director, strategic communications. She was previously director, public affairs at PLUS Communications and director, strategic communications and public affairs at The Glover Park Group (now part of FGS Global). Adkins has been a strategic adviser to public and private companies, high-growth startups, industry trade groups, and advocacy organizations. Smith, based in TrailRunner’s Dallas office, most recently served as EVP of marketing and communications at BLDR Holdings, directing brand strategy, business development support, and corporate communications. Before that, he was national director of communications for the Boy Scouts of America. “Their depth of experience, commitment to clients, love of culture, and passion for mentoring junior talent will benefit all of us and our clients,” said TrailRunner head of U.S. Zack Kozlak.

Turnitin, an online service for detecting text similarity as a means of identifying plagiarism, appoints Melissa Havel as its first CCO. Before founding her own consultancy, Havel was the senior communications leader at Portland General Electric. Before that, she was an EVP in the technology sector at We. Communications. Havel has also taught courses in Brand Reputation Management and The Art and Science of Influence at the University of Oregon's Strategic Communications Master's Program. In her new role, she will unify communications and brand strategy to strengthen Turnitin's voice globally. "Melissa's career has been defined by her ability to translate innovation into trust, helping organizations shape their narrative with integrity and purpose," said Turnitin CEO Chris Caren.