Daisy Cabrera

Despite representing 20% of the U.S. population, Hispanic communities coast-to-coast continue to face significant barriers to quality care. From language differences, cultural disconnects, and lack of health insurance to systemic socioeconomic inequities, mistrust of the medical system, and economic challenges: these disparities appear in everyday life and, unfortunately, shape outcomes across generations. Health equity is paramount.

As a bilingual healthcare communications expert with decades of multicultural experience, I understand that meaningful, lasting change begins at the intersection of Hispanic culture, community, and care. Over the years, I have partnered with dozens of pharmaceutical companies and health organizations to develop strategies addressing serious health conditions across international, national, and regional Hispanic audiences, ensuring health messages resonate deeply and drive impact.

By collaborating closely with Hispanic medical professionals and providing in-language, culturally attuned materials, we can help bridge communication gaps, build trust, and ensure that vital health information truly resonates. This approach enhances health outcomes for Hispanics, educates families about risk factors and symptoms, equips communities with tools to manage their health, and empowers individuals to protect their own well-being with preventive care.

There are many debilitating and deadly health conditions disproportionately affecting Hispanic communities nationwide, taking a heavy toll on families and generations who continue to face barriers to affordable, accessible, and culturally sensitive healthcare.

A snapshot of the serious health conditions disproportionately impacting Hispanics:

While advocating for Hispanic inclusion in research and policies is crucial, implementing strategic PR and communications actions is just as important. Let’s explore a holistic, comprehensive and integrated approach to start achieving this.

Culture:

Create culturally resonant storytelling through bilingual, easily accessible materials

Feature real Hispanic patients, families and caregivers across campaigns and make prevention and treatment messages relatable

Identify and media train Hispanic healthcare providers to deliver consumer-friendly health information that connects with audiences

Community:

Build community trust by engaging local voices to deliver credible health messaging

Collaborate with Hispanic nonprofits, CBOs, KOLs, health centers, local media and influencers, faith leaders, and small business owners (i.e., bodegas, beauty salons, barber shops)

Bring healthcare directly to Hispanic neighborhoods via mobile clinics, outreach programs, pop-up events, and sponsorship of fairs and expos

Care:

Expand culturally competent, in-language healthcare staffing for better patient access by hiring interpreters, navigators, and medical professionals who reflect the neighborhoods they serve

Increase nuanced bilingual and bicultural access to preventive care, screenings, and digital/telehealth services, and ensure digital platforms are intuitive for all age groups

Support enrollment in health coverage programs, preventive care access, and free or low-cost chronic illness screenings

Finally - listen, learn, and leverage.

Partner with leading national Hispanic nonprofits (e.g., National Alliance for Hispanic Health, National Hispanic Medical Association, National Association of Hispanic Nurses) to support health initiatives through donations, surveys, research publications, workplace diversity programs, culturally relevant educational resources, and more.

On a local level, collaborate with community-based Hispanic nonprofits to support in-person wellness workshops, health screenings, and other initiatives that directly impact Hispanic communities right in their own backyards.

Healthy Hispanic communities means healthier communities overall.

***

Daisy Cabrera is a seasoned bilingual (English/Spanish) brand and corporate communications consultant with over 25 years in public relations, mainstream and multicultural media relations, crisis communications, event management, influencer partnerships, content creation, and team leadership experience.