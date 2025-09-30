JD Vance

Spineless... With his eye on the presidential prize, VP JD Vance has refused to condemn the racist, antisemitic and violent messaging used in a group chat by members of the Young Republican National Federation.

He dismissed the remarks as stupid jokes made by kids. But participants in the chat fall into the 24-35 age bracket. They are hardly kids.

And what parts of the messages (“I love Hitler,” or calling Blacks “monkeys” or “watermelon people”) are funny, JD?

On “The Charlie Kirk Show,” which is now hosted by conservative activists, the VP even said the group chat could be viewed as a learning tool. He now plans to warn his kids—when they get older—about the importance of being careful about what they post online.

They should assume “some scumbag is going to leak it in an effort to try to cause you harm or cause your family harm,” he said. Note to JD: you might advise your kids about the use of questionable language.

By refusing to denounce the garbage put out by the Young Republicans, Vance is flushing his personal morality down the toilet.

He is putting political expediency over principles. Vance figures if he sells his soul to the Young Republicans, they will repay him with their fundraising savvy for his presidential campaign. It’s shameful.

Yikes… Street-smart JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon returned to his roots in explaining the risks that banks face from exposure to the shadow banking sector.

He made his remarks following this month’s Chapter 11 filing of First Brands Group. A creditor claims $2.3B in FB’s assets are “unaccounted for,” or simply vanished.

Dimon, who is from Jackson Heights, Queens, told analysts: “My antenna goes up when things like that happen. I probably shouldn’t say this but when you see one cockroach, there’s probably more. And so everyone should be forewarned at this point,” he said during an analyst call.

Forewarned is forearmed.

Kudos to Ullyout… Former Pentagon spokesperson John Ullyot, who was asked to resign in April during the DEI uproar, made the best response to Defense Secretary’s Pete Hegseth’s move to put the screws on the press.

“Hegseth should drop the Soviet-style restrictions, reopen the briefing room, and follow the lead of President Trump and every other cabinet secretary by engaging regularly, confidently and conversationally with reporters of all stripes.” Sounds pretty reasonable.

Ullyot, was National Security Council spokesperson during the first Trump White House, and deputy communications director for the presidential campaign, drew Hegseth’s ire earlier this year by objecting to the removal of references to Jackie Robinson and the Navajo Code Talkers from the DOD’s website. The images were later restored.

Hegseth's decision to restrict the media’s access to the Pentagon makes it more likely that he will be the first Trump cabinet member to get the boot.