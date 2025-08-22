Stephen Chavez

The Public Relations Society of America, Los Angeles Chapter names ChavezPR CEO Stephen Chavez as its Public Relations Professional of the Year. Chavez, the first Latino professional to be given the award in its six-decade history, received it at PRSA-LA’s PRism Awards on Oct. 9. Established in 1964, the award recognizes distinguished service and outstanding career achievements. Chavez founded ChavezPR, a strategic brand management and storytelling agency, in 2010. Among the organizations the agency has shaped campaigns for are Northgate González Market, Verizon, McDonald’s, the National Institutes of Health, the Museum of Latin American Art and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Chavez’s work has been recognized with the PRSA Silver Anvil, multiple PRism Awards, and the Hispanic Public Relations Association’s Food and Beverage Campaign of the Year Award in 2024. “His work reflects excellence, empathy, and a deep commitment to mentoring others,” said PRSA-LA president Marisol Barrios Perez.

Montieth & Company received two distinctions at the 2025 MarCom Awards, which are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The agency took home a Gold Award for its Nonprofit Website design and development for the Pink Bows Foundation, a nonprofit organization that focuses on crowd safety education, mental health support at events, and training and certification for event organizers. It also received an Honorable Mention for a corporate website redesign in the renewable natural gas industry. The MarCom Awards attract about 7,000 entries each year from marketing, PR, advertising and digital professionals. “These awards reflect our team’s passion for delivering exceptional quality and creativity across branding, website design, and development and to help our clients tell their stories in more meaningful ways,” said Montieth & Company CEO and managing global partner Montieth Illingworth.

The Darnell Works Agency is named PR Agency of the Year in Corporate LiveWire’s 2025 Global Innovation & Excellence Awards. Founded in Los Angeles in 2000 by author and communications consultant Roger Darnell, DWA has a client roster including Cutters Studios, Fivestone Studios, Bella and Hyperquake. The judging panel praised the efforts made at DWA to immerse themselves in the industries they serve. “Acting as a genuine partner, DWA leverages its industry credibility and broad connections to amplify its clients’ message significantly, securing authentic endorsements along the way,” highlights judge Osmaan Mahmood.