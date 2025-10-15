Ryan McGeown-Conron

Boston’s Benchmark Strategies has hired Ryan McGeown-Conron as director of public affairs.

He will focus on clients in the life sciences, medtech, technology, AI and cybersecurity sectors.

McGeown-Conron joins Benchmark from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, where he was director of legislative affairs.

In that post, he led outreach for the DPH Steward Healthcare Incident Command, COVID-19 pandemic response, and vaccine rollout. Earlier, he served as legislative aide to Massachusetts House Judiciary chair Michael Day.

Benchmark president Patrick Bench said McGeown-Conron has the “practical and tactical insight to build strategies that work in real-world policy settings.”

Prior to launching Benchmark, Bench was VP-public affairs at Rasky Baerlein Strategic Communications, and he held economic development posts in the administrations of Bay State governors Mitt Romney and Deval Patrick.

His firm has worked with clients such as FinanceBoston, Microsoft, Gloucester Fresh Seafood, AXON and ReWild Renewables.