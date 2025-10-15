Amanda Hicks

The J. Paul Getty Trust has appointed Amanda Hicks as VP, communications and community engagement, effective Jan. 5, 2026. Hicks has been director of communications and public affairs at The Museum of Modern Art, New York since 2018. Before that, she was executive director of communications at the Art Institute of Chicago. Hicks was previously a public diplomacy foreign service officer in the U.S. State Department. In her new post, she will be responsible for communicating Getty’s institutional vision locally and around the world while working collaboratively with its four programs to develop Trust-wide communications strategies and benchmarks. “She brings a wealth of knowledge from her time at MoMA, and her international work will be critical to Getty in the coming years,” said Getty President and CEO Katherine Fleming.

Kelly Chmielewski

The National Forest Foundation, an official nonprofit partner of the U.S. Forest Service, brings on former PBS VP brand strategy & creative services Kelly Chmielewski as CMO, effective Oct. 22. Chmielewski comes to the NFF from the Young Presidents’ Organization, where she guided a 48-person team serving more than 36,000 executives worldwide. She also founded The Possibility Shop, which advised purpose-driven organizations. Chmielewski will lead the NFF’s national brand, marketing and communications strategies, uniting communities, partners and policymakers around the Foundation’s vision of resilient, thriving forests across the country. “Her strategic vision, creativity and deep commitment to mission will strengthen how we inspire a world where caring for forests is second nature,” said NFF president and CEO Dieter Fenkart-Froeschl.

Hannah Carlen

Nonesuch Records, an imprint of Warner Music Group, names Hannah Carlen VP of marketing and communications. Carlen was previously senior director of marketing at independently owned music company Secretly Group family of labels, where she played was a key role in launching such artists as Bon Iver and The War on Drugs. At Nonesuch, she will oversee marketing, sales, publicity, new media and content creation for the label, succeeding former marketing chief Dan Cohen. "Dan made significant contributions to Nonesuch over nearly a decade with us and we are now fortunate to have someone of Hannah’s expertise and judgment to take over this critical role," said Nonesuch president David Bither.