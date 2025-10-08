Real Chemistry acquires Spring & Bond, a digital media agency that works with healthcare clients. Spring & Bond’s services include media strategy and activation, technology evaluation, in-house capability development and training. Spring & Bond president and founder Elizabeth Berlinger will continue to lead the agency’s team, reporting to Real Chemistry group president and manager Kevin Johnson. The acquisition follows Real Chemistry’s July acquisition of healthcare marketing agency Greater Than One. "Spring & Bond brings a deep knowledge of the healthcare ecosystem, and advanced data and technology capabilities, enabling our clients to connect more meaningfully and effectively with their target audiences,” said Johnson.

Jasper, an AI content automation platform, is integrating with Salesforce Marketing Cloud. This integration, which is available through Salesforce AppExchange, is intended to let marketers easily generate, personalize and optimize content at scale within their existing workflows. Jasper will help Marketing Cloud customers generate tailored content at scale using natural language prompts; streamline workflows; test and optimize content variants in real time; and leverage brand voice and guidelines that provide consistent tone, audience, and style across all generated content. "By integrating with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, we're making it possible for brands to integrate generative AI directly into their marketing workflows that drive real business value,” said Jasper CEO Timothy Young.

Vero, which will work with brands investing in corporate, sports and entertainment sponsorships, launches in Toronto. The firm is led by co-founders Kim Harland, who previously served as president of sports marketing agency SDI Sports, and former head of brand and partnerships for Rogers Communications Tanya Witty. Between them, they have worked with such high-profile clients as the FIFA World Cup, NFL, NHL, PGA tournaments and the Toronto International Film Festival. “Our goal with Vero is to ensure companies are making informed, impactful decisions about how they engage fans and customers,” said Harland. “Sponsorship isn’t just about showing up; it’s about showing up in the right way, with the right insight, so every investment delivers real results.”