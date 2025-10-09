Greg Miley

Novo Nordisk has hired Greg Miley, senior VP-government affairs at AbbVie, as head of corporate affairs as the Danish pharmaceutical giant faces pressure from the Trump administration on drug pricing.

He spent 11 years in two stints at Chicago-based AbbVie. Miley also worked as interim head of corporate affairs & media relations at Sanofi in Paris, head of public affairs at Abbott, and director of worldwide communications at Pfizer.

Earlier in his career, Miley was a US PA director at Burson-Marsteller, and media assistant for the City of New York.

Miley, who will join the maker of Ozempic diabetes/weight-loss drug next month, sees “a great potential to strengthen our global communication and public affairs efforts, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and the patients who benefit from it,” according to his post on LinkedIn.

“The chance to work alongside what I have already seen as a talented and passionate team is inspiring, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we aim to make a lasting impact,” he added.

Miley also looks forward to relocating to Denmark.

Novo CEO Mike Doustdar has launched a restructuring drive, which includes cutting 9K jobs.