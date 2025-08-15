Tina McCorkindale, Ph.D., APR, President & CEO of the Institute for Public Relations, sees PR’s future shaped by leaders who stand with conviction on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, embrace AI responsibly, and combat misinformation. In this episode of Taking the Lead, she shares how leaders can guide PR forward by staying grounded in trust and research. Her insights are timely and timeless, valuable for anyone navigating today’s communications landscape.

Here are excerpts from the full video interview:

Who are the three leaders, either inside or outside the PR industry, that you think are the most inspiring, and why?

This is tough since there are so many really great leaders. One I really admire is Pete Buttigieg because he talks to people from both sides of the political aisle. He’s informed by facts, smart, and thoughtful with his answers. There are so many great things about him, including his commitment to giving back.

I’m also a big sports person, so I look up to leaders like Ilona Mahar, the rugby player, and Megan Rapinoe, the retired soccer player. People like them have done a lot to advance their fields, even while facing heavy criticism. I respect that kind of leadership of pushing boundaries, standing up for what they believe in, and taking the heat for it.

Within our industry, I admire colleagues I’ve worked with through IPR, like my current chair, Diana Littman, Yanique Woodall from Verizon, and Linda Rutherford. They’re strong leaders who have advanced the field, demonstrated staying power, and, most importantly, given back to the industry.

I’ve been public about my view that the PR industry promotes executives from management to leadership because they’re great at PR, comms, digital, biz dev and growing client budgets, without always taking into account the specific leadership skills required to lead effectively. What’s your take on that?

I do agree with you that leadership is one of those skills we aren’t really trained on, how to manage people, and that’s true not just at the executive level but at all levels, even in academia. Too often, I think people confuse confidence with competence.

What actually makes someone get promoted? Is it their technical skills, their true leadership abilities, or simply that they’re confident, outgoing, or extroverted? Those are very different things, yet they often get blurred together. I also think we don’t study leadership enough within our field specifically.

The IPR has a Center for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, whose mission is to “support, conduct, and promote research and insights relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace focused on six core areas” How has the CDEI been affected by recent government decisions affecting diversity, equity, and inclusion?

We haven’t been directly affected in that sense because we don’t receive federal grants, though some of our partner organizations may work with the government as contractors. At IPR, we made a conscious decision not to change the name of our Center for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, even as others have. Our leadership committee, which includes all of our board chairs and center leaders, met to discuss the issue thoroughly.

The conclusion was clear: this is the moment when people need us most. Our focus is on advancing inclusivity and belonging and providing organizations with the resources to do so, and that means staying the course. I recognize that some of my counterparts are in circumstances where they have no choice but to change the name, but for us, we don’t have to and we don’t want to. Funding aside, I believe it takes courage to stand by your convictions and remain true to what you represent.

How are leaders using AI to get a competitive edge?

At IPR, one of our biggest areas of focus, alongside disinformation, is artificial intelligence. We’re currently conducting a follow-up study and have been tracking AI developments closely. While many organizations are still unsure how to move forward and tend to focus only on ChatGPT, there are examples of companies doing impressive work. Siemens, for instance, has partnered with Leipzig University and the Academic Society of Communication Management to build an AI literacy test.

This tool identifies employees’ levels of knowledge, skills, and confidence with AI so that tailored workplace programs can be developed. Siemens has also created a number of internal chatbots and GPT tools to streamline work across the organization, including in communications. That’s where you see a real competitive edge, leaders embracing AI responsibly, ensuring employees are properly trained, and addressing the confidence gap that often remains even after formal instruction. Leadership in this space also means managing risks such as privacy concerns and deepfakes that can damage reputation. Siemens is a strong example of a company that is using AI effectively and competitively.

As the President and CEO of IPR, you’re leading “top dawgs” who happen to be in the PR industry; what’s your secret sauce for leading leaders in their own right?

I’m fortunate to have such a great job and a board full of strong leaders. If I had to describe the “secret sauce,” it’s that I try to keep things fun, and our team does too. We plan carefully, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously, so meetings aren’t stressful; they’re engaging and laid back. We also focus on creating opportunities for connection, fellowship, and networking.

I often hear that the IPR team feels welcoming and inclusive, and that we truly know our trustees as individuals. Building that kind of culture took time. When I started at IPR ten years ago, it wasn’t like that, but over time we built trust and genuine relationships. Many of my colleagues have also become friends. I don’t separate work from life in a strict way; if trustees or colleagues text me on weekends or evenings, I don’t mind. I enjoy the conversations, and I think being approachable and accessible is part of what makes a leader effective.

What’s something outside of your professional life that prepared you to lead?

Outside of my professional life, I think my upbringing shaped me most as a leader. I grew up in Pensacola, Florida, right on the edge of lower Alabama, and was a first-generation college student. Pensacola at the time felt very class-based, with doctors and lawyers at the top and everyone else below. I knew I wanted to get out and create something different for myself. That drive, along with the support of people I met along the way, shaped who I am today. Most people don’t know much about my childhood, but it had a lasting influence on me. I was a huge reader, strong at spelling, and curious by nature, which helped me academically. I was also a bit quirky and different, traits that are still part of me now, and I think both my abilities and my personality contributed to the leader I’ve become.

What are you most excited about and what are you scared about coming up in PR Comms Industry?

What excites me most is the continued growth and importance of PR. When our industry is at its best, we rise to meet challenges, whether it was navigating COVID or whatever comes next. I’m eager to see how the field continues to evolve and to play a role in shaping that future.

At the same time, I worry deeply about disinformation and the loss of trust in society. The decline of local newspapers, growing polarization, and cuts to essential programs like Medicaid all have ripple effects on our employees, organizations, and communities.

Health care, for example, should be a basic right, and when access is threatened, it impacts the very people we rely on. These broader societal issues may not be PR-specific, but they directly affect the work we do and the environment in which we live.

