Rubenstein Public Relations has picked up Manhattan’s Riverside Memorial Chapel as a client.

The firm will launch a publicity campaign that spotlights the Upper West Side landmark’s community-focused programs and reinforces its legacy as a trusted institution in the city’s Jewish community since 1897.

Richard Rubenstein said Riverside “holds a profound place in New York’s history and in the hearts of countless families who have turned to them in moments of need and compassion.”

His firm is “honored to support their next chapter through a strategic communications campaign that celebrates their exceptional legacy and amplifies their ongoing commitment to compassionate service and community connection.”

Riverside, which is the only member of the Jewish Funeral Directors of America in Manhattan, serves Orthodox, Conservative, Reform and secular Jews.