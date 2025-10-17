Mike Goodwin

Mike Goodwin, who has more than 30 years of strategic communications and crisis experience, has joined Infinite professional services firm as a VP.

He has done PR stints at Stanton and Makovsky & Co., where he handled legal, SEC regulatory enforcement and financial issues as well as conducting presentation training sessions.

Goodwin also worked in the corporate communications departments of Xerox, Pepsi Bottling Co., and International Paper, directly interacting with general counsels and business unit heads.

“We’ve long been familiar with Mike’s excellent reputation in the industry for his strategic and practical communications counsel,” said Infinite CEO Jamie Diaferia. “His experience gives him credibility with even the most seasoned executives."

Infinite ranked No. 4 in O'Dwyer's roster of professional services firms with 2025 fees of $9.8M.