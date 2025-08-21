BGR Government Affairs has picked up Denmark’s Orsted for strategic counsel and advocacy on issues regarding off-shore wind development.

Orsted is developing a $6.2B 65-turbine project off the coast of Rhode Island that is 80 percent complete.

The Interior Department in August issued a stop-work order on the Revolution Wind development due to national security grounds.

Orsted sued, and a federal judge in September ruled that construction of Revolution Wind, which will provide power to 350K homes in RI and Connecticut, can continue.

Revolution Wind had undergone extensive federal review prior to receiving approval in 2023 before anti-wind Donald Trump took office once again.

BGR principal Steven Pfrang, former chief of staff to Republican Congressman Darin LaHood, and Nick Iarossi, Trump 47 fundraiser and National Finance Committee co-chair of the DeSantis for President campaign, represent Orsted.