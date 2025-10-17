Brenda Craig

DTE Energy, which is in Detroit, names Brenda Craig CCO, effective Oct. 30. Craig joins DTE from Henry Ford Health, where she served as VP of integrated communications and was responsible for enterprise-wide communications and PR strategies. She succeeds SVP corporate communications, DTE Foundation and corporate citizenship Paula Silver, who will retire at the end of October. At DTE, Craig will lead all aspects of the company's communications and brand strategy. "Brenda shares our passion for service, and with her proven track record of effective and caring leadership, I'm confident she will continue to deepen and strengthen our connections among our customers, communities and team members as we apply new technology to improve our work," said DTE president and CEO Joi Harris.

Jasper Hamill

Proven Media Solutions hires Jasper Hamill as director of content, a newly created position at the firm. Hamill previously served as technology and science editor at British newspaper The Sun and online platform Metro. His work has also appeared in Forbes and the New York Post. He has been a consultant for such clients as McKinsey, Accenture and EY, and contracted with British agencies including Eclat and Code Red. At Proven Media Solutions, Hamill will lead all content and media operations—from crafting and editing op-eds and press releases to pitching journalists, securing interviews, and building long-term media relationships. “He knows how to turn ideas into stories that win coverage, change perceptions, and make real differences in the world,” said Proven Media Solutions founder Dustin Siggins. “He’s the right person to elevate our entire media operation as we continue to serve clients across industries.”

(L-R) Alexis Diaz, Lindsay Singleton

High Lantern Group, a strategic advisory firm, appoints Alexis Diaz as COO and Lindsay Singleton as managing director in its Washington, DC office. Diaz has served as principal since 2019 at executive coaching and advisory services firm Hillstar Advisory. She has also been VP and general counsel at Keystone Strategy. At High Lantern, Diaz will enhance the firm’s operational framework across talent management, business development and client service delivery. Singleton has served as chief development officer at ROKK Solutions and most recently founded Singularity Public Relations. Her public affairs, diplomatic and social impact background will strengthen High Lantern Group's communications capabilities in Washington, DC and globally. "Alexis will be instrumental in building the operational foundation we need to scale, while Lindsay expands our ability to help clients succeed in today's complex government and stakeholder landscape," said High Lantern Group founder Daniel Casse.