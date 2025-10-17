Jill Kramer

Jill Kramer, who was most recently chief marketing and communications officer at Accenture, is taking on the same role at Mastercard, effective Dec. 1. She succeeds Raja Rajamannar, who will now serve as a senior fellow for the company.

At Accenture, Kramer led a global, integrated and tech-driven function driving brand relevance, market differentiation and business growth across industries and geographies. She previously led Accenture’s brand and advertising, leading all advertising strategies, creative development, production, media planning and buying.

Before coming to Accenture, Kramer was EVP senior director at BBDO and VP, account director at both DDB and Rodgers Townsend.

She serves on the board of directors of the Ad Council and has been named one of Forbes’ Most Influential CMOs for three consecutive years.

“Jill’s global perspective and deep expertise in B2B marketing will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our growth and innovation. Her leadership and vision are exactly what we need for this next chapter,” said Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach.