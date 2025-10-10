MMC, a part of Omnicom PR group, is elevating its beauty business into a dedicated practice. The new unit will be led by Cris Gordon, who has run her own firm, CB Communications, since 2017 and before that was PR director for French beauty brand Sisley. As head of MMC Beauty, Gordon will report to MMC CEO Olga Fleming. MMC Beauty will also operate as an internal beauty think tank, tracking emerging trends and new creative approaches, as well experimenting with ways to make beauty more accessible and future-forward. “By elevating MMC Beauty into its own dedicated practice, we're creating a flagship destination for the industry's most creative, disruptive, and culture-defining brands, at a time when beauty is being redefined,” said Fleming.

Longacre Square Partners, which focuses on contested and special situations, corporate relations, and crisis management, forms a strategic partnership with AI-Powered InvestorSight. Longacre has made an initial investment in the company and is committed to an integrated, long-term partnership. As part of the partnership, InvestorSight co-founder Mark DesJardine has been added to the Longacre’s advisory board. InvestorSight uses AI tools and models to provide companies and investors with a higher level of predictive intelligence and accuracy supporting critical decision making. InvestorSight’s models currently cover more than 250 variables and are able to predict shareholder engagement outcomes with more than 80 percent accuracy. “Mark and his colleagues have built something that uniquely sits at the intersection of contested situations, corporate governance and machine learning—making them an ideal complement to our areas of expertise,” said Longacre Square Partners managing partner DanZacchei.

Greentarget and client BRG (Berkeley Research Group) were jointly awarded a gold medal at the 2025 MarCom Awards in the “Publications | Magazine | Corporate” category for their work on BRG’s ThinkSet magazine, particularly its Spring 2025 “Antitrust Across the Atlantic” issue. The issue considered whether a new era of antitrust and competition policy is on the horizon, with nine articles from 12 BRG experts around the world and a podcast with David Teece, BRG’s cofounder and chairman emeritus. Each quarter, BRG releases an issue of ThinkSet featuring Q&As, infographics, op-ed style pieces and more, devoted to analyzing an emerging theme from different angles in the business landscape. The MarCom awards are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. “Our goal, in collaboration with Greentarget, is to craft clear, succinct and engaging content that doesn’t waste our business audience’s most valuable asset—time,” said editor-in-chief of ThinkSet and senior content manager at BRG Matthew Caselli. The next issue of ThinkSet—a 2026 outlook series—will be released later this fall.