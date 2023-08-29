Ryan Thompson

SKDK has hired Ryan Thompson, who was chief mobilization officer for the Harris for President campaign, to run its new Blizzard TXT, a peer-to-peer SMS/MMS texting platform.

The platform is designed for scaled, data-driven, two-way communication with targeted lists of voters, customers or supporters.

SKDK envisions the product will be used for political campaigns and by advocacy groups, nonprofits and “forward-thinking brands.”

Thompson had signed up for the CMO post for Joe Biden in March 2024 and held that position until he dropped out of the race.

Earlier, he worked as chief digital officer for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

SKDK CEO Doug Thornell said “Blizzard TXT gives clients a direct, data-driven way to reach their key audiences in real time — and Ryan’s leadership ensures we’re doing it in a way that’s strategic, targeted, and authentic.”

Stagwell owns SKDK.