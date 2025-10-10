Brunswick Group handles Hologic as the women’s health diagnostic and medical imaging company is acquired by Blackstone and TPG in a deal valued at $18.3B.

The transaction is the largest all-cash MedTech takeover ever, and the biggest go-private healthcare deal since 2006. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and GIC, which is Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, will have minority investments in Hologic

“With their resources, expertise and commitment to women’s health, Blackstone and TPG will help accelerate our growth and enhance our ability to deliver critical medical technologies to customers and patients around the world,” said Hologic CEO Stephen MacMillan.

The aggregate purchase price represents a 46 percent premium on Hologic’s May 23 closing price, the last full trading day before media speculation about the takeover. The deal is expected to close during the first-half of next year.

Blackstone has $1.2T in assets under management, while TPG manages $261B in assets.

Brunswick Group partners Jonathan Doorley (New York office head) and Raul Damas (global healthcare & life sciences leader) represent Hologic.