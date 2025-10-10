J.T. Farley

Ziff Davis appoints J.T. Farley as director of investor relations. Farley has served as managing director, investor relations at Cowen (a division of TD Securities) and financial tech company ITG, where he also handled corporate communications. He most recently served as a foreign service officer with the U.S. State Department, posted in Recife, Brazil. At Ziff Davis, Farley will lead engagement with the investment community and communicate the company’s strategy, growth story and financial performance. “J.T.’s background in shaping engaging, public-facing narratives will help us effectively communicate Ziff Davis’ value proposition and business model to the investment community with clarity and authenticity,” said Ziff Davis chief financial officer Bret Richter.

Rob Bevegni

Expedia Group names Rob Bevegni VP of investor relations. Based in the company’s Bay Area office, Bevegni joins the company’s Global Finance Leadership Team and will lead its investor relations strategy, enhancing how the company communicates its financial story to the investment community. He most recently served as portfolio manager at TamRidge Capital, leading a team focused on internet, payments and software. Before that, he held senior roles at Balyasny Asset Management, Aptigon Capital (a Citadel company), and Millennium LLC. “He brings a valuable investor perspective and a deep understanding of the financial markets that will strengthen how we engage with shareholders and analysts, while elevating how we communicate our strategy and performance,” said Expedia Group chief financial officer.

Priya Gill

Iterable, an AI-powered customer engagement platform, appoints Priya Gill as CMO, effective Nov. 10. Gill was most recently head of marketing at SurveyMonkey. Before joining SurveyMonkey in 2020, she was director, product growth and customer marketing at cloud platform Box. She has also held positions at HP and Boeing. At Iterable, Gill will oversee global marketing strategy, brand development and demand generation. “Priya’s global marketing expertise and ability to inspire high-performing teams will accelerate our momentumm,” said Iterable CEO Sam Allen. The company is also bringing on Nick Beil as chief product officer, effective Nov. 3.