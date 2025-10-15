Fern Lazar and David Carey co-authored this article.

Every January, the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference transforms San Francisco into the global life sciences sector epicenter. What began decades ago as a gathering of biotech and pharmaceutical leaders occupying one hotel in the city’s center has become the world’s largest annual health investor meeting. Investors, analysts, entrepreneurs, media and health-system executives convene in one place to set the tone for the year ahead.

For industry communications pros, JPM is more than a financial conference. It’s a trial-by-fire period during which CEOs, CFOs and boards assess how well the company’s messaging and proof points are conveyed. Preparation is everything. Companies that define their story and deliver it precisely stand out, win coverage and attract capital. Those without a plan don’t miss opportunities; they vanish into the conference noise.

Companies use the week to spotlight financial strength and pipeline potential. Presentations are dissected for capital preservation strategies, burn rates and partnership opportunities. For life science companies, their pipeline’s scientific promise may be compelling, but JPM is where financial viability is tested.

At the same time, JPM is about innovation. Advances in AI-powered drug discovery, breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies and new digital health platforms are abuzz. It’s where science is business and where communications define a business’s value.

In recent years, headlines have proclaimed that “biotech is back.” Markets are reopening, IPOs are stirring and investor appetite is reemerging after a period of contraction. But the stakes have shifted.

Investors are no longer satisfied with promises. They want clear evidence of progress, data readouts, partnerships and regulatory milestones. The message at JPM is clear: The era of hype is gone. Companies must show proof points of cautious optimism.

Private equity and venture capital remain solid, but dollars flow to fewer companies. Capital is concentrated and directed toward teams that can prove disciplined strategy and clinical momentum. This new landscape raises the bar for communicators. Every story told at JPM must connect ambition to validation, showing how and when innovation moves from lab to patient and through the regulatory pathway.

Bridging PR and IR

The JPM conference is a relentless mix of formal presentations, hotel-suite meetings and informal encounters in crowded lobbies. Companies must have a crisp narrative and the agility to adapt it for different audiences.

Every executive and communicator needs to master the concise pitch. Investor decks must be refreshed to present updated financials and integrate a human-centric storyline. That requires close collaboration between investor relations and public relations. The numbers provide the facts, and the story delivers the imperative.

Above all, success depends on demonstrating business momentum in opening trial sites, enrolling patients into the pipeline, publishing studies and filing reports with the Food and Drug Administration. JPM isn’t a stage for speculation and good intent.

Among the common missteps is confusing investor relations with public relations. Both are critical and play distinct strategic roles. Investor relations is a precision function and speaks to the financial community. Its hallmarks are accuracy and transparency.

Public relations builds a broader narrative, highlighting patient impact, securing media coverage and strengthening ties with patient advocacy communities. When IR and PR work together, the result is powerful: a cohesive story reassures investors building brand equity with physicians, patients and business partners.

A winning media strategy

Success at JPM requires a three-phase media strategy:

Pre-conference readiness. Weeks before arriving at JPM, companies must use digital channels to convey their upcoming presence, preview news and secure journalist interest.

On-site agility. The conference is filled with sector-changing news. Listening and adapting are key. Spokespeople must connect company milestones to broader industry themes and deliver quotable insights under time pressure.

Post-conference follow-up: When the hotels empty out, the conversation continues. Companies that nurture relationships, share highlights and provide insights stay top of mind. JPM is a launchpad for visibility throughout the year, not a four-day sprint.

For first timers

JPM can feel overwhelming. In four days, you can meet dozens of investors, analysts and journalists. Evening events are abundant. Time is precious, and schedules must be carefully curated.

The action occurs within a few blocks of Union Square. Meetings should be clustered geographically to maximize efficiency. Space is at a premium, so securing suites or co-working spaces months in advance is necessary.

Yet JPM is more than planned interactions. Some of the most valuable conversations begin by chance. A chat in a hotel lobby, a handshake in a coffee line or an introduction between panels can spark relationships that matter long after the weekends. Be social!

Ultimately, JPM is a communications test—but not a single test. Shift the mindset from a single presentation to developing a narrative that ties science to business impact. It means equipping every company spokesperson with aligned messages to strengthen credibility with investors while inspiring patients, policymakers and potential partners.

At FINN Partners, we view JPM as the annual “state of the union” for life sciences. It’s the most efficient forum to showcase progress, secure capital and advance reputations. For CEOs, CFOs and their public-facing team, public relations and investor relations must work together to achieve maximum impact.

JPM matters

JPM is where the global health economy converges. In one week, billions in investment decisions take shape, reputations are defined and deals are struck. For emerging biotechs and medtechs, it can mean survival. It’s the stage for established players to reaffirm leadership and set the year’s narrative.

The task is straightforward for PR and IR professionals: cut through the noise with a unified story, a refreshed investor deck and a media strategy that starts before San Francisco and continues after. JPM isn’t four days on the calendar; it’s the launchpad for sustained visibility and credibility.

Preparation is power. The companies that arrive with clarity, confidence and proof of momentum leave with stronger reputations, investor trust and new alliances. Those that don’t are quickly forgotten.

Fern Lazar is Managing Partner, Global Health Practice Lead at FINN Partners. David Carey is Senior Partner, Health Investor Relations Group, at FINN Partners.