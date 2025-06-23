Stewart Hall

Public Policy Holding Company registered 23.8 percent Q3 growth to $48.8M, with organic growth contributing 4.5 percent and the balance driven by merger & acquisition activity.

The period includes the integration of Trailrunner International, a $33M deal; and Pine Cove Capital ($13M transaction).

“Our M&A and organic growth strategies have continued at-pace, making acquisitions and strategic hires that broaden our service offering and extend our global reach,” said CEO Stewart Hall.

For the nine-month period, PPHC showed 23.6 percent growth to $136.7M, of which 6.5 percent was organic.

Hall said the company will continue to "invest in group-wide offerings to address today’s fast-moving and complex policy landscape, ensuring we remain well-positioned to meet our clients’ evolving needs.”

PPHC, which is the process of listing on the NASDAQ, also owns Seven Letter, Crossroad Strategies, Forbes Tate Partners, O’Neill & Assocs., Concordant, MultiState Assocs., Alpine Group Partners and KP Public Affairs.