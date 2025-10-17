Christian Lindner

Christian Lindner, who was Germany’s Federal Finance Minister from 2021 to 2024, joins Teneo as senior advisor.

Linder has also served as leader of Germany’s Free Democratic Party and a member of the German Bundestag. Over a 25-year political career, he has built a significant track record in leadership, strategic management and stakeholder engagement.

At Teneo, Lindner will focus on client advisory as well as expanding the firm's growth across Europe and global markets. He will advise key clients in the U.S., the European Union and Germany, in addition to engaging with senior talent and strengthening Teneo's integrated service offering.

"Christian Lindner's experience at the highest levels of government and his deep economic expertise make him uniquely qualified to advise our clients on the challenges and opportunities they face,” said Teneo CEO Paul Keary. “His appointment reflects Teneo's commitment to growth in Germany and across Europe, and his insights will be of value to clients worldwide."

Teneo has more than 1,700 employees located in more than 45 offices around the world.