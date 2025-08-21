Daimler Truck North American Dealer Council has hired Crossroads Strategies for representation on tariff issues.

President Trump announced Oct. 7 that he will slap a 25 percent tariff on imports of medium and heavy-duty trucks on Nov. 1.

Daimler’s key US brands include Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Busses.

The German company has manufacturing operations in North Carolina and Oklahoma but also imports trucks from Mexico.

Crossroads CEO Mat Lapinski and chairman John Green head the Daimler team that includes former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott and Scott Brenner, who handles transportation issues.

Public Policy Holding Company owns Crossroads.